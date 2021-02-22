Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

