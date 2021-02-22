Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

Walmart stock opened at $138.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.64. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

