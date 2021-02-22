Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Weatherford International plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn ($7.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.45). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.67) EPS.

Shares of WFTIQ stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

