Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grand Canyon Education, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

