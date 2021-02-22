Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,559 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.06. 53,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,430. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

