Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 28,060 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,774 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $170,689,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.14. 69,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,869. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

