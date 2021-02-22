Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.20. The company had a trading volume of 540,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,701,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $740.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

