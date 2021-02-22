Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000.

EFAV traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.66. 592,596 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

