Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

VONG stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.85. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $262.81.

