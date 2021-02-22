Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $165,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,035,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,156,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.91. 32,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,305. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

