Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 9.02% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $50,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.58. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $117.39.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

