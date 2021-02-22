Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,397 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

GTO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,891. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90.

