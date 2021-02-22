EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Acquires £8,249.24 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Clive L. Spears bought 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £8,249.24 ($10,777.68).
Shares of LON ESO opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 34.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.81. The firm has a market cap of £87.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.59. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.68).
EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile
