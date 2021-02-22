EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Acquires £8,249.24 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Clive L. Spears bought 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £8,249.24 ($10,777.68).

Shares of LON ESO opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 34.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.81. The firm has a market cap of £87.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.59. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.68).

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

