Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at CIBC

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 116,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.