Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) versus National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Financial Survey

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

This table compares Emergent Capital and National Western Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% National Western Life Group 13.05% 4.31% 0.74%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Emergent Capital and National Western Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emergent Capital and National Western Life Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.95 $14.50 million N/A N/A National Western Life Group $819.19 million 0.90 $131.62 million N/A N/A

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Western Life Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats Emergent Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprise flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. The company markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.