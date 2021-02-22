Emerald Crypto Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $162,437.79 and approximately $96.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 76% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

