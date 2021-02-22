Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 11,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.