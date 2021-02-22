Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,329. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

