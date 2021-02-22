ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Shares Gap Up to $2.72

Shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.96. ECMOHO shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1,439 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.20.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of ECMOHO worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

