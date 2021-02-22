Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $50.74

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.74, but opened at $34.25. Ebix shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 8,905 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $939.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.70.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

