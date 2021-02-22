EBCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $951,733.61 and $11.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.39 or 0.00774450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00059223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.91 or 0.04545819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039185 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBC is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

