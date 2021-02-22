DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of DXC opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

