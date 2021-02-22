DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $23,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.