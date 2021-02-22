DRH Investments Inc. Invests $13.03 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DRH Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for 10.4% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $3.65 on Monday, hitting $97.15. 293,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,589. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

