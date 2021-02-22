DREP Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $30.30 million and $2.14 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00738438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00038284 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

