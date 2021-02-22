Donu Price Tops $0.0385 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Donu has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Donu has a market cap of $195,250.97 and $96.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donu coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donu alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00084970 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012584 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00239760 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Donu

DONU is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

Donu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.