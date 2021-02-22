Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Donegal Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Donegal Group by 58.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 19,334 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $274,542.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,044 shares in the company, valued at $341,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,671. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.00 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $407.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

