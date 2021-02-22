Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Donegal Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 19,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $274,542.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,044 shares in the company, valued at $341,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at $114,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,282 shares of company stock worth $1,110,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

