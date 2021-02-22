Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB opened at $93.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,766 shares of company stock worth $15,555,501. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.