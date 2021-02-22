Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.20.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$69.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

TSE DCBO opened at C$66.63 on Monday. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$10.30 and a 12 month high of C$86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.97.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

