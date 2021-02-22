dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.89

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1220615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMYD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

