Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISCA stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,867. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.