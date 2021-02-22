Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Shares Down 12.5%

Dios Exploration Inc. (CVE:DOS) shares traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 135,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 168,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Dios Exploration Company Profile (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dios Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dios Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.