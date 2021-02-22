Diligent Investors LLC Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 123,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,433. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

