Diligent Investors LLC Sells 826 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 18.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

