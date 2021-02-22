Diligent Investors LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,806,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

