Diligent Investors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $79,319,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $194.39. 9,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

