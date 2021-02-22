Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,739. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

