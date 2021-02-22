Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 184,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 28,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 81,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.78. 95,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

