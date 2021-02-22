DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Volume Hits $71,773.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. DigitalNote has a market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $71,773.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.00426915 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,030,309,050 coins and its circulating supply is 4,873,759,253 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

