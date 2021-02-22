DeVault (DVT) One Day Volume Hits $10,415.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. DeVault has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $10,415.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeVault has traded up 152.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006920 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007677 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 395,274,159 coins and its circulating supply is 372,660,480 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.