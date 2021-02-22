Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLPEF. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klépierre from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klépierre presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

