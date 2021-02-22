Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 4,000 Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BATS. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,495.17 ($45.66).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,729.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,681.57. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16). The company has a market capitalization of £58.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

