Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $550.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.86.
Shares of NVDA opened at $597.06 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $545.74 and a 200 day moving average of $526.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
