Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $120.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of SPG opened at $109.43 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

