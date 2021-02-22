Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $69.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

H opened at $82.26 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $3,847,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

