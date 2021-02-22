Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denali possesses an impressive portfolio of targeted therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. However, the company does not have any approved products in its portfolio yet, and hence any pipeline setback will be detrimental to its growth prospects. Moreover, it is highly dependent on its partners for a major chunk of funding for pipeline development. Nevertheless, the company’s pipeline progress has been impressive and it has formed strategic collaborations with bigwigs like Sanofi, Biogen and Takeda to advance its pipeline. Notably, it has formed a collaboration with Biogen to co-develop and co-commercialize its small-molecule inhibitors of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) for Parkinson’s disease, which provides the company with an influx of cash. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a positive rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.73.

DNLI stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $3,254,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

