Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.98 Million

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post $87.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $4.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,783.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $432.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,391. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

