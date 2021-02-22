DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $541,705.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00008467 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $541,705.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00501623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00093476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00403230 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,400 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

