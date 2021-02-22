DDD Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. SL Green Realty makes up about 1.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SLG stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $92.42.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

